Facebook Live trivia game

New easy and effective way to entertain your users via Facebook Live.
We combined well known Trivia Game with Facebook Live and made a new exciting thing. It is a real-time interactive game right inside a live video. Users interact with it using comments and Facebook reactions.
With just a few clicks, you can launch it on your Facebook page and start engaging your users. And Facebook's algorithm* will help you to get large audience reach.
* - Once you start a live video Facebook sends notifications to all your followers + rank live videos in news feed higher than other types of content. Besides that, once a user leaves comment his friends see it on their newsfeed and most likely join to live game. It produces viral effect on your live video and you can get way more views than followers on your page.
Configure parameters of your game (rounds count, questions, duration of round etc.) and customize design to align with your brand.
You just need to click one button to post it on your FB page (we care about everything else and do live streaming from our servers).
You don't need to worry about anything here. We will monitor comments and update results inside a live video automatically. You can just sit and watch.
At the end of the game we will choose and display winners automatically.
Displays before the start of the game so people have time to notice notification and join the game.
Here we display timer, question and answer options.
After the end of each round we display correct answer and answers people gave.
After the end of last round we display final screen. There is a list of all the people answered correctly and list of winners choose randomly.
Using comments. Users leave comments right under a live video post, we monitor them and display results inside a video.
Depends on game parameters you specify (number of rounds, round duration etc.) we calculate live streaming duration automatically and stop it once the game ends.
Yes, almost all elements of the game are customizable in our editor. If it is not enough for you we can create a new custom game for you for additional price.