Facebook Live trivia game

Good old game in new dimension

We combined well known Trivia Game with Facebook Live and made a new exciting thing. It is a real-time interactive game right inside a live video. Users interact with it using comments and Facebook reactions.

With just a few clicks, you can launch it on your Facebook page and start engaging your users. And Facebook's algorithm* will help you to get large audience reach.

* - Once you start a live video Facebook sends notifications to all your followers + rank live videos in news feed higher than other types of content. Besides that, once a user leaves comment his friends see it on their newsfeed and most likely join to live game. It produces viral effect on your live video and you can get way more views than followers on your page.